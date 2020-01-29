Birds Of Prey Has Screened, Here Are The Early Reactions

It’s been a while since we last saw Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, but she’s finally returning to the big screen next month. This time, rather than hanging out with the Suicide Squad (don’t worry, she’ll be back on the team soon enough), Harley’s teaming up with Huntress, Black Canary, Renee Montoya and Casandra Cain to take on Black Mask and his criminal organization in the R-rated Birds of Prey, or as it’s fully known, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).