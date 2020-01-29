Birds Of Prey Has Screened, Here Are The Early Reactions

Leave a Comment
It’s been a while since we last saw Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, but she’s finally returning to the big screen next month. This time, rather than hanging out with the Suicide Squad (don’t worry, she’ll be back on the team soon enough), Harley’s teaming up with Huntress, Black Canary, Renee Montoya and Casandra Cain to take on Black Mask and his criminal organization in the R-rated Birds of Prey, or as it’s fully known, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).
The public still has a little ways to go before they can see this DC movie, but select critics and other individuals have gotten to see Birds of Prey early and have posted their reactions about it. Starting off, CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg noted that while Harley Quinn gets way more attention than the rest of the starring cast, Birds of Prey was enjoyable to watch.
Our own Sean O’Connell was also a big fan of Birds of Prey, especially where Margot Robbie’s Harley and Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask were concerned.
Over at io9, Jill Pantozzi was impressed by Birds of Prey’s spectacle and wishes the team had gotten to the big screen sooner.
Fandango’s Erik Davis also enjoyed Birds of Prey, particularly when it came to what Margot Robbie brought to the table.
Angie Han from Mashable has a more mixed opinion on Birds of Prey, though she labeled Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress as the movie’s standout character.
Back to more positive territory, GameSpot’s Mike Rougeau declared that Birds of Prey is so far #1 on his list of modern DC movies.
For those of you who are fans of the John Wick franchise, Alisha Grauso from Atom Tickets stated that Birds of Prey is like the Keanu Reeves movies, but much crazier.
Finally, IGN’s Laura Prudom revealed that Birds of Prey exceeded the expectations she had going in.
These are just some of the tweets that have come in about Birds of Prey, so feel free to look around and learn what other people thought about the movie. Based on these reactions though, it sounds like Warner Bros has another critical winner on the DC Comics adaptation front. Commercially speaking, Birds of Prey is estimated to make between $40-$60 million domestically on opening weekend.
Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn, Huntress, Black Canary (Jurnee Smolett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) banding together to protect the young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Black Mask after she steals a diamond from the crime boss. Cathy Yan directed the feature and Christina Hodson, who’s also working on Batgirl and The Flash, wrote the script.
You can judge Birds of Prey for yourself when it opens in theaters on February 7. As we count down the remaining days to its release, be sure to check out what other DC movies are on the way with our comprehensive guide.