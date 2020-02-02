12 Outrageously Funny Movies On Netflix Right Now

The film chronicles the struggles of late cult comedy phenomenon Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) as he, with the help of his boisterous friends, scrambles to make his popular, foul-mouthed stage persona, Dolemite, into a feature film that would eventually become a staple of blaxploitation cinema… despite its schlocky execution and aggressive cheesiness. Imagine The Disaster Artist if Tommy Wiseau had a genuine personality and optimism to earn your support and you have the inspiring and charmingly hilarious Dolemite Is My Name. Stream it here.