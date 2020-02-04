6 Other Franchises That Need A Do-Over After The Suicide Squad

Reviving The Last Airbender for another theatrical release does not look promising at the moment, but it looks like a live action TV series reboot on Netflix is in the works with original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as showrunners, who intend to fully realize their story in the cinematic vision they had always hoped for with a “culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast.” Avatar fans still might never forgive M. Night Shyamalan, who has bounced back decidedly well in the last few years since returning to his thriller roots, but at least there is a chance to finally see the beloved cartoon be served justice.