F9: Vin Diesel Says Paul Walker Inspired John Cena's Casting As Brother Jakob Toretto

Vin Diesel has been very open about both his love for and his grief over Paul Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013. And his absence shook the Fast and Furious franchise, as the crew had to make tough choices about how to keep it going -- or whether to keep it going at all. At an event for the trailer reveal, Vin Diesel also reflected on how far the series has come -- and what that would mean to Paul Walker: