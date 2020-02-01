James Gunn Is Getting Death Threats Over Rocket's Fate In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Leave a Comment
James Gunn did the near-impossible. He made a movie from a largely unheard-of comic book story about a group of a-holes that included the likes of a talking tree and raccoon to the soundtrack of ‘70s music. And the audience got completely behind it. There’s a ton of reasons why it shouldn’t have worked, but Guardians of the Galaxy has become one of the most iconic movies to come out of the MCU. So much so, fans are threatening the writer/director about Rocket’s fate in the third movie.
The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker seems to have a blast speaking with his fans over Twitter. On Friday, he took to Twitter to give fans some insight about how his 2002 Scooby-Doo script used to be way “edgier” than the theatrical cut of the live-action film. Now, he’s trying to joke around a bit with his Twitter death threats. Take a look:
One user showed his love for Rocket Raccoon by telling James Gunn that he’s going to die if Bradley Cooper’s character does in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. With a bit of sarcastic wit, Gunn explained that he’s going to die either way… because we’re all going to die. So does it really matter if he kills off Rocket?
Another fan interjected asking that nobody in the space epic dies in the final film of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. But, Gunn continued with the bit:
I mean… he’s not wrong. There was a time when James Gunn wasn’t even going to get a chance to see Rocket meet whatever fate he has planned for him when he was previously fired from helming Guardians of the Galaxy. Following some space away from the studio and excitement swirling over the filmmaker being hired for The Suicide Squad, he was reinstated. And here he is being threatened over the fate of a fictional character. Here’s another exchange:
When you have control over characters people are attached to, I guess death threats are just part of the deal? Gunn does say that it’s not his first rodeo and threats against Rocket are actually more warranted than others he’s received.
One Twitter user thought he’d take to the platform to clarify the death threat message for James Gunn amidst all his sarcasm. Here was his response:
Let’s be nice to our fellow filmmakers on the internet, folks! They do have our favorite characters in their hands. Gunn has actually said that he has a specific emotional attachment to Rocket that he doesn’t have with any other Guardian. He’s especially excited to complete his story arc when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gets going. The movie is expected to be a part of Phase Five of the MCU, with an expected release date in 2022 or 2023.