James Gunn Is Getting Death Threats Over Rocket's Fate In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn did the near-impossible. He made a movie from a largely unheard-of comic book story about a group of a-holes that included the likes of a talking tree and raccoon to the soundtrack of ‘70s music. And the audience got completely behind it. There’s a ton of reasons why it shouldn’t have worked, but Guardians of the Galaxy has become one of the most iconic movies to come out of the MCU. So much so, fans are threatening the writer/director about Rocket’s fate in the third movie.