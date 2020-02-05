The 10 Best Keanu Reeves Characters Ranked By How Badass They Are

John Wick’s badassness is too numerous to name. The part in John Wick 3 where he’s throwing the knives is probably my favorite action scene of the past decade. And the scene where he’s shooting at Common in John Wick 2 with the silencer is probably my second. But the thing about John Wick that I think we have all fallen in love with is that he has such a sensitive side, just like how we all imagine Keanu Reeves is in real life. In case you don't remember, this whole murder spree began because people killed John Wick's dog. And if seeking vengeance for your canine companion is not the most badass thing any character has ever done, then I don’t know what is.