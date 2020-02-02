Surprise, Martin Scorsese And Jonah Hill Reunited For A Super Bowl Coca-Cola Commercial

Somehow, the news media gets wind of the intense exchange between the two (just go with it). Before long, the whole world is on edge alongside Martin Scorsese as he waits for Jonah Hill. Headlines announce that the director is being “dotted” by the actor. A fortune teller tries to divine the outcome in her crystal ball. An alien spacecraft leaves a three-dotted crop circle in its wake. Pac-Man pauses in front of his meal (three dots, obviously). And YBN Cordae stops by to lambast sleepy star, telling him, “Everyone’s waiting!” Oh, and for some reason, there’s a three-eyed frog that is also very invested in the outcome.