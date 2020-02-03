Margot Robbie Finds It ‘Fascinating’ And ‘Weird’ Playing Harley Quinn For Three Different Directors

When Birds of Prey opens this weekend, it will mark the second of three scheduled times that Margot Robbie will step into the maniacal roller skates of Harley Quinn, the Joker’s lunatic soul mate who can be plenty dangerous on her own. What’s weird about Robbie’s three turns as Harley is that she is doing them under the umbrella of the DC universe, but in three movies that are not traditionally connected, and don’t work as sequels in a conventional franchise.