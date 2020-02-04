Joker Is Going On Tour For A Unique In-Concert Experience That Sounds Cool

Leave a Comment
At this coming Sunday’s Academy Awards, Joker will compete in 11 different categories, the most of any film this year. One of the DC film’s best chances to go home with a statue, besides Joaquin Phoenix’s near-lock for the Best Actor Oscar, of course, is for Best Original Score. Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Joker score was a highlight of the film, and now fans will be able to hear it in a whole new way. That’s because Joker is going on tour for a unique in-concert experience that sounds pretty cool.
Arthur Fleck is coming back for an encore. According to Deadline, Joker will begin a live-in-concert run in London at the Eventim Apollo on April 30. Audiences at this event will be able to watch Todd Phillips’ Joker with the live accompaniment of a full orchestra. The opening of this tour will be extra special too because Jeff Atmajian, the conductor and orchestrator of the original Joker soundtrack, will conduct the first performance.
Following the London opening, the live Joker event will tour the rest of the United Kingdom until July. Fans outside of the UK will also get a chance to enjoy this in-concert experience because the event will expand out to Europe and other international locations. Those dates and venues have not yet been announced though. and as of yet, we don’t know if Joker – Live in Concert will be coming stateside.
Hopefully it does for domestic audiences, because this sounds like a really cool way to experience the film. Joker is now on Blu-ray, so you certainly can watch it from the comfort of your own home and might not feel the need to see it again theatrically. But this is a different experience and the kind of event that would be worth paying to see the movie again for.
Hildur Guðnadóttir’s haunting and visceral score was a huge part of what was successful about Joker, as it really chronicled and sold Arthur’s descent into madness and his rebirth as the Clown Prince of Crime. You can’t beat the feel of live music and watching Joker again, only this time with a full live orchestra. It's a really neat way to hear and feel the power of that award-winning score.
Hildur Guðnadóttir has already won several awards for that score. Joker won Best Original Score at the Golden Globes and Best Original Music at the BAFTAs. So things are going pretty well for Hildur Guðnadóttir, who also won a Grammy and an Emmy for her work on HBO’s Chernobyl. If you need music for a bleak and pitch-black story, she's clearly the person to go to.
We’ll see if Hildur Guðnadóttir snags her first Oscar and how well Joker does overall when the 92nd Academy Awards airs on ABC Sunday night. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for all the latest Oscar coverage, and check out the 2020 Release Schedule to see what movies are coming out this year.