Dwayne Johnson Teases How Black Adam Will Change The DCEU In Photo Showing His Back Muscles

Of course, the biggest question one has to ask about The Rock's plans to change the hierarchy of the DC Universe, is what exactly is going on with the DC Universe that Dwayne Johnson plans to change? While the collection of projects that was being popularly referred to as the DC Extended Universe had a lot of potential and hype going for it when it got underway, the concept has largely faded over the last couple of years, while the movies themselves have become more successful. While the Aquaman movie starred the same character we met in Justice League, there was little feeling that the movie was meant to be anything other than a standalone film. DC's biggest recent success, Joker, was completely separate from the larger franchise.