Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness May Have Found Its New Director

As for who will be joining Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we’ve known for a while that Elizabeth Olsen will reprise Scarlet Witch, and her Disney+ series WandaVision will also tie into the movie. Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also expected to reprise their roles of Wong and Karl Mordo, respectively. While Wong remains one of Strange’s most trustworthy allies, Mordo turned his back on the hero at the end of the first Doctor Strange movie and is on the road to becoming his nemesis.