Elisabeth Moss Reveals What The Invisible Man Is Really About

The Invisible Man started as a classic movie monster in Universal’s library, but in 2020, it’s being retooled as a timely tale of a woman’s cry for help. As Elisabeth Moss discussed with Empire, the upcoming R-rated horror flick has a clear parallel to abuse. So often do we hear stories of women afraid of being believed by their violators by others or in court. Now, The Invisible Man will explore this in a more literal sense, as Moss’ character is running from an actually invisible villain. The actress continued: