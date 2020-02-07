Why Little Women’s Greta Gerwig Had The Cast Play Games On Set

This year's Awards Season has been an interesting one, with its fair amount of snubs and victories. And with the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and SAG Awards all in the rear view, there's just one more big ceremony coming: The Academy Awards. The Oscars are the biggest night in movies, and we're just days away from finding out who the lucky winners are. Greta Gerwig's Little Women is nominated for a whopping six Oscars, although she was noticeably snubbed from the Best Director category. But her work obviously made the movie what it was, and it turns out that she had her A-list cast of actors play games on the movie's set.