Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems Aims To Break Another Record With Oscars Weekend Expansion

There are a lot of factors at work that make Uncut Gems’ success particularly significant. Despite lavish critical praise, the Oscars snubbed it, and audiences polled by CinemaScore were not quite as impressed with the film’s excessive violence and profanity. A lot of the word of mouth surrounding the film has hyped the movie as one of the most anxiety-inducing cinematic experiences ever -- which may not appeal to the average moviegoer. And though Adam Sandler is undeniably a box office draw, his spectacular performance as a gambling addict isn’t exactly what middle America is used to seeing from him.