Joe Russo Has A Three-Word Take On Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie Plans

Director Joe Russo has worked with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige on four MCU films at this point from Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Avengers: Endgame, so they know each other pretty well. It raised some eyebrows when Kevin Feige was announced to be making a Star Wars movie. He doesn't have enough going on with MCU Phase 4 and 5? But Endgame co-director Russo understands that, if anything, Star Wars was #1 for Feige long before Iron Man: