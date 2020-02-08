That 'Unreleasable' Daisy Ridley And Tom Holland Movie Finally Got A Release Date

Unfortunately, a January release date for next year doesn’t instill a ton of backbone for Chaos Walking. The first month of the year is notably saved for the duds of the year – but it’s not without its exceptions. Bad Boys For Life just scored big. For the time being, there’s no other movie set for this date, but the James Wan-produced Mortal Kombat remake recently moved to the weekend before it in January after facing some powerful competition with its first date.