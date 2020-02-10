Wonder Woman 1984: Was Kristin Wiig’s Cheetah Look Revealed?

I'm certainly hoping this art is accurate because I'm digging the look. It certainly looks more human than say, the characters in Cats, and so stays clear of the uncanny valley. It also fits somewhat with the whole 1980s aesthetic. It might look out of place for a more modern movie, but I think it works here. Of course, other looks, like in Wonder Woman merchandise have implied that Cheetah might not end up looking cat-like at all. It's possible this is just a fan created image that ended up getting posted as something more legit.