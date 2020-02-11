Eminem Has Explained Why He Came Back To The Oscars To Perform Lose Yourself

Eminem’s explanation to Variety about why he decided to perform makes sense, as it explains his thoughts on why he didn’t show up for the Oscars ceremony back in 2003 as well as why it seemed like a good idea this time around. To note, rumors that had been running around back in the day regarding why he didn't perform had mentioned things like he didn’t want to bleep himself, which read as really odd to me as I’ve seen Eminem censor himself for TV before. Eminem also refuted those rumors in the interview, noting “Lose Yourself” really doesn’t have a lot of profanity in it and that wasn’t the case.