Stranded Cruise Ship Passengers Offered Free Porn

Unlike most cruise benefits, this CamSoda offer comes with some strings attached, as well as a little bit of leg work. As described in Fox Business’ coverage on the offer, passengers who want to cash in this offer will be awarded 1,000 free tokens on CamSoda currency, which can be exchanged for access. That is, of course, after any potential recipients provide their travel documentation to the company to prove that they’re one of the many inconvenienced in this particular scenario.