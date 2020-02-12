Rick Moranis Is Officially Back For Honey I Shrunk The Kids Reboot, So What Happened With Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Last week, a rumor surfaced in Hollywood that had ‘80s and ‘90s kids rejoicing, as the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids legacyquel Shrunk seemed to be courting original series star Rick Moranis out of retirement. Sadly, Disney stepped in with an announcement that this wasn’t something that they were aware of, casting that rumor back into the darkness. At least, until now, as an official confirmation has just come out that yes, the original Wayne Szalinski will be back to entertain a new generation of Disney fans, and confound fans pondering his rejection of Ghostbusters: Afterlife a bit in the process.