Fantastic Beasts 3 Star Confirms Return As Mysterious Movie Starts Filming Soon

That also kinda fits with the most recent Fantastic Beasts 3 updates. The movie was initially going to start filming in summer 2019 but that was delayed to fall, due to the "gigantic" size of the production. That's what Dan Fogler said, adding that the cast was told the third movie was going to be twice the size of the second one. (Interestingly enough, Dan Fogler is about half his size from the second movie after losing a ton of weight.)