Every Wes Anderson Movie, Ranked

7. Isle Of Dogs (2018)

Isle of Dogs is a stop motion animated film featuring the voices of Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, and Greta Gerwig, with Courtney B. Vance acting as the narrator. In a futuristic Japan, Mayor Kobayashi (Kunichi Nomura) and his followers have had a long hatred for dogs. Therefore, when a canine disease infects dogs, he jumps at the opportunity to isolate them on a trash-filled island. The first one sent there is Spot (Liev Schreiber), the dog of Kobayashi’s ward and nephew Atari (Koyu Rankin). Six months later, Atari hijacks a plane and goes to this trash island, now called Isle of Dogs, to find Spot. He’s joined on his search by Chief (Bryan Cranston), Rex (Edward Norton) and their crew.