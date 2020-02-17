Famed Hollywood Therapist Who Appeared In Sexting Doc And Dated Drew Carey Found Murdered

As for Amie Harwick’s connection to Drew Carey, it was confirmed at the beginning of 2018 that the two of them had become engaged, but they broke things off less than a year later. Harwick had said on the Holly Randall Unfiltered podcast that Carey (whose other notable credits include The Drew Carey Show, Whose Line is it Anyway? and a guest spot on NCIS a few years back and even The Masked Singer) had been incredibly supportive of her when she was being bombarded by negative comments on social media when they were together.