Why New Bond Movie No Time To Die Already Had To Cancel A Premiere And Press Appearances

Ultimately, the film will hit U.K. theaters a little early on April 2 and then will reach its North American release on April 10. No Time To Die will be the last outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond and it is rumored to be introducing a new 007 (the number not a new Bond) as Craig’s character is set to be retired at the start of the movie. We'll have to wait and see how the whole storyline pans out, but the first look trailers at the movie have been fairly exciting.