Jamie Dornan And Shailene Woodley Are A Sexy Disaster In Endings, Beginnings Trailer

After spending a year playing different journalists after Fifty Shades Freed, the actor is back to his romantic movie roots and I personally can't get enough. While the eye candy is not a bad reason to tune in for this movie, I like that Drake Doremus' take isn't really silly or meant to be totally reliant on Daphne being self-centered. It feels more like Daphne will be going on a journey to find herself and will simply have the company of two good-looking dudes (and great actors!) while that happens. Sign me up.