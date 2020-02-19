Jamie Dornan And Shailene Woodley Are A Sexy Disaster In Endings, Beginnings Trailer

Leave a Comment
Shailene Woodley has made a lot of interesting choices in her transition from teenaged to adult actress. Among these choices have been some romantic films, but her latest Endings, Beginnings will be her most adult yet. And it will feature her appearing onscreen opposite Marvel's Sebastian Stan and Fifty Shades actor Jamie Dornan to boot.
In fact, the first look at Endings, Beginnings has Shailene Woodley’s character navigating the end of one relationship and the beginning of another as she also seemingly tackles another issue: feeling restless, wanting to travel and not knowing exactly who she is or what she wants to do with her life. She’s in fact a bit of a disaster, as you can see below:
Unlike The Fault in Our Stars or The Spectacular Now, Endings, Beginnings will follow Shailene Woodley as a young woman who after a break up becomes involved with two men, played by Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan, who also happen to be characters who are friends. If you want to see the three actors making a sexy mess out of things, this is definitely a trailer you want to watch.
In fact, the first look at the new movie is very clear on a love triangle between Jamie Dornan’s Jack, Sebastian Stan’s Frank and Shailene Woodley’s Daphne but is not clear on much else. It’s prettily shot, however, and it’s very clear that Woodley is super proud of how the movie ultimately came out, as she noted on Instagram:
Fucking so proud of this one. mostly because our hearts exploded wider and truer with each improvised word that escaped our lips. with each silent beat that swallowed our breaths. we stared. we questioned. we laughed. we wept. we inhaled, and forgot to exhale. we made out. (a LOT). we LOVED. deeper and purer than I’ve ever loved on any film set. welcome to a slightly altered autobiography of our lives.
After spending a year playing different journalists after Fifty Shades Freed, the actor is back to his romantic movie roots and I personally can't get enough. While the eye candy is not a bad reason to tune in for this movie, I like that Drake Doremus' take isn't really silly or meant to be totally reliant on Daphne being self-centered. It feels more like Daphne will be going on a journey to find herself and will simply have the company of two good-looking dudes (and great actors!) while that happens. Sign me up.
Endings, Beginnings actually officially premiered last year and was part of the Toronto International Film Festival. It will officially be hitting theaters later this year on Friday, May 1, just before the wave of summer movie season starts to get underway. It's a small release, so fans will be able to catch the film On Demand the same day. It honestly sounds like a pretty big passion project for Shailene Woodleym, who also noted on social media:
if you love LOVE, if you feel the FEELS ... this one is for you.
So, if you are a fan of romance or finding yourself, it may just be worth checking out. For now, you can see what else is coming this May with our full movies schedule.