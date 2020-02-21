Rise Of Skywalker Death Spoiler May Not Really Be A Spoiler After All

Dave Filoni has been pretty open about the fact that the story of Ashoka Tano will continue, though he's being unsurprisingly vague about exactly when or how that story will continue. Eventually, we might make it to the sequel trilogy era and learn what happened to Ashoka, but Filoni told iO9 that the moment from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker doesn't have any bearing on whatever he's currently working on. At the same time, he understands that the fact that fans are making a big deal out of Ashoka's appearance in the film means that people care about the character and want to know the answers.