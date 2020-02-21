Robert Pattinson's First Movie After The Batman Sounds Like A Fantastic Departure

The Stars at Noon is based on the 1986 novel by Denis Johnson. According to Deadline, A24 nabbed the North American rights to the indie film, which is set in 1984 during the Nicaraguan Revolution. The movie follows a mysterious English businessman and headstrong American journalist who strike up a passionate romance. The two --presumably played by Brit Robert Pattinson and American Margaret Qualley -- soon become embroiled in a dangerous labyrinth of lies and conspiracies and are forced to try and escape the country, with only each other to trust and rely on.