Nicolas Cage Takes A Horrifying Job At An Amusement Park In First Look At Wally's Wonderland

I don’t know that we can say Nicolas Cage is having a bit of a career renaissance per se, but over the past few years he has starred in some much more prominent and interesting films than his straight-to-DVD fare -- including Mandy, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Color Out of Space. He’s got more intriguing projects on the way too. Nicolas Cage takes a horrifying job at an amusement park in the first look at Wally’s Wonderland. Check it out below: