How Much Margot Robbie And Co. Trained To Be Able To Do Stunts In Birds Of Prey

The action in Birds of Prey is dizzying, and is sometimes shockingly violent. The movie's rating allowed director Cathy Yan to hold nothing back during fight sequences, enlisting help of 87eleven Action Design, a company founded by John Wick director Chad Stahelski. Each Bird of Prey was given her own unique fighting style, and it turns out that they trained for quite some time to pull it off. Shahaub Roudbari was one of the professionals helping to shape the movie's action, and recently spoke to the cast's hours logged. As he put it,