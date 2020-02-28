5 DC Characters Tom Hardy Would Be Perfect As (That Aren't Bane)

Born Oswald Cobblepot and named for his stocky posture and beak-like nose, the Penguin is one of the most notorious mobsters in Gotham City and has been known to show even the likes of Batman a hard time with his skills in hand-to-hand combat and his specially designed umbrella that also functions as a sword. Tom Hardy is a few inches taller than how the villain is traditionally depicted (and nearly a full foot over Batman Returns actor Danny DeVito), but a Penguin who is closer in stature to Batman and even surpasses him in muscle (using current cowl-dinner Robert Pattinson for reference) could make for a refreshingly unusual showdown between the adversaries that we did not even get from the radical portrayal in Gotham, with all due respect to Robin Lord Taylor.