Fifty Shades Of Grey's E.L. James Has Signed On The Dotted Line To Bring Us The Mister Movie

News broke this week that The Mister’s movie rights have been optioned by Universal and this time around E.L. James will also be involved as a producer. Variety mentioned the bidding war, noting that Universal has different persons in charge this time around. So while Donna Langley championed the Fifty Shades movies, Sara Scott and Lexi Barta will be the people on point for The Mister. There may be different ladies involved, but the studio did enough to entice James to sign on the dotted line, much like Christian and Ana's famous contract.