Why Disney's New CEO Is Good News For Walt Disney World And Disneyland

Bob Chapek Already Gets It

While previous CEOs came to understand the parks and did great things with them, Bob Chapek already does. He's already been through the theme park learning curve, even if merchandise has always been his strong suit. Clearly, the man will have a lot to learn about the Walt Disney Company as a whole, but he won't need to understand this. Assuming that Bob Chapek enjoyed his old job, and there's every indication that he did, then the Disney parks are going to be the part of his new job where he will be the most comfortable. Disney theme parks are by and large, doing well, and Chapek will likely have a personal interest in making sure that continues.