Nightmare On Elm Street’s Robert Englund Wants To Play Freddy In A Unique Way

During Robert Englund’s time chatting with SyFy Wire, he did state that either a prequel story delving into Freddy’s legal proceedings, or a cameo in an Elm Street movie with another Freddy, could be ways of bringing him back to the live action fold. That former possibility sounds particularly interesting, especially if fellow Nightmare on Elm Street veteran John Saxon helped write the script. It’s not that crazy, as Saxon has done it before, and that kernel of an idea was intriguing to say the least.