Brie Larson And Gal Gadot Finally Recreated That Captain Marvel And Wonder Woman Photo

To be clear, they definitely are not announcing a crossover film (we can dream, though, right?). But fans of both Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman can look forward to seeing their favorite superheroines in their own respective franchises. It’s not clear when we’ll see Carol Danvers suit up again for Captain Marvel 2, but we do know for sure that Disney is definitely moving forward with the sequel -- and Brie Larson may even already be in prep mode.