Palpatine's Return Is Finally Explained In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Novel

An explanation about Palpatine's resurrection was noticeably absent from The Rise of Skywalker, with the filmmakers revealing that they didn't think the specificity of his return was necessary. The story did reveal that Snoke was a clone, but it turns out that the villain and his henchman used the same technology on himself. And as he was in hiding, Palpatine continued to influence the events of the galaxy as the architect of the First Order and Kylo Ren's fall to the Dark Side.