The Way Back Reviews Are In, Here's What The Critics Think

On paper, The Way Back looks, regardless of how good it is, like a movie we've seen before. A man finds the distraction, and the drive, that he needs to battle his own personal demons in sports. In the case of The Way Back, by becoming the coach of a high school basketball team. And the movie is that, at the same time, CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes was impressed with how different director Gavin O'Conner's story was from what we're used to seeing in this style of film, and The Way Back is all the better for it...