What The Batman Twin Casting Could Mean For The Movie

The Trigger Twins

Another set of DC twins that Max and Charlie Carver could play in The Batman is The Trigger Twins. Rather than being based off Alice in Wonderland, these villains take on the appearances of cowboys during their villainous adventures. Tom and Tad Trigger are another pair of "twins" that might just be friends or relatives. They just happen too look identical because... comics. The two met for the first time when they tried to rob the same bank, before eventually teaming up and becoming super villains in their own right. Their adventures on the page have seen them come to blows with various members of the Batman family, including Robin and Azrael.