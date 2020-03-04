Top Gun: Maverick’s Release Was Moved Up, And I’ve Got The Need For Speed

It's a little unusual, but not unheard of, for movies to debut in theaters on days other than Friday. When it does happen, it tends to be during the summer months when vacations and schools being out makes attending movies in the middle of the week a little easier. It's not clear exactly what the reason was to move Maverick up by a couple of days. Certainly, we can assume the studio did some calculations and thinks that the movie will still be able to bring in an audience during the week. Considering most of those looking forward to Top Gun: Maverick are going to be those that were fans of the original in the '80s, and thus are a bit older, the weekday release shouldn't be too much of a hindrance to attendance.