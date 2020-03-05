James Gunn Promises Tons Of Practical Effects In The Suicide Squad

Within the comic book genre, there are a few directors who stand out among the rest. Chief among them is James Gunn, who brought something wholly original to the MCU with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. But after briefly being fired by Marvel, Gunn took a gig helming The Suicide Squad for DC. The acclaimed filmmaker has been updating the fans along the way, and recently revealed that there's going to be a ton of practical effects in Gunn's DC debut.