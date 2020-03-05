How Jennifer Garner Saved The Way Back When Ben Affleck Went To Rehab

It's common knowledge that The Way Back, the new movie starring Ben Affleck, is a bit of a blend of fiction and reality for the actor. Affleck has had real struggles with alcohol, which makes the fact that his character in the film does the same, feel that much more real. However, the fiction and the reality of The Way Back came even closer together when the actor entered rehab just before filming on the production was supposed to begin. There was even a question as to whether or not the movie would actually be able to happen.