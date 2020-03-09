Star Wars: The High Republic - The New Book And Comic Series Explained

What Was Project Luminous?

First, a bit of background. Project Luminous was announced at Star Wars Celebration Chicago in April of 2019. At the time, no details about exactly what it was were revealed. We knew only that, due to being an initiative of Lucasfilm's publishing arm, that it would be based on the page, rather than the screen. Several authors who had previously written other Star Wars books, like Claudia Gray, Cavan Scott and more were confirmed to be part of this new project, but what it was, and when we would see it, remained a mystery for several months. Then in February of 2020, Project Luminous was given its new name, Star Wars: The High Republic.