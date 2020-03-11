The 10 Best Superhero Movies That Aren't Marvel Or DC

8. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)

Okay, look, I already know what you’re going to say. One, the Kingsman comic book series is published by Icon, which is an IMPRINT of Marvel Comics. And two, The Kingsman agents aren’t even “superheroes.” Well, I’m going to address both those points. To that first point, there’s a reason why Marvel created Icon, and it was to keep the top talent from going elsewhere. But in doing so, it’s also pretty much an indie-brand, so it’s Marvel, but not entirely. And as for it not being a superhero movie, did you see Colin Firth in that church fight? If that’s not superhero material, I don’t know what is.