6 Ways Doctor Strange 2 Could Be A Game-Changer For The MCU

Admittedly, I've been critical of this decision, as I'm not sure if I'll be watching two whole shows just to fully understand the plot of Doctor Strange 2. Nevertheless, it does propose a turning point for Marvel's future plans. Specifically, how the universe itself will be expanding on both the big and small screens moving forward. While there have been Marvel shows in the past, including Netflix's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders, as well as ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter (which did have a mini-crossover in Avengers: Endgame), they didn't have a big impact on the MCU itself. They were shows you can watch if you liked the characters, but their direct implications to the wider MCU were slim-to-none. That's set to change with Disney+'s slate of Marvel-related shows. We will see the impact of this change starting with Doctor Strange 2.