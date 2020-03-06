No Time To Die’s Rami Malek Has A Cryptic Response To Those Dr. No Rumors

Rami Malek's comments come from his recent conversation with Total Film magazine, and has the potential to fan the flames of those Dr. No rumors. Especially since he also admits that the movie Dr. No was the only one he watched in preparation for No Time to Die. Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond saw the long running franchise embraced serialized storytelling for the first time. Spectre brought iconic villain Blofeld back to the property, played by Christoph Waltz. So it's not out of the question that No Time to Die could include another franchise favorite in Craig's swan song performance.