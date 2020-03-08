Godzilla Vs. Kong's True Foe May Be James Bond: Should It Change Release Dates (Again)?

Now Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse film will hit theaters just five days before the release of No Time To Die. Both tentpole action flicks, the two releases will be in direct competition. Godzilla vs. Kong does have a tad bit of upper-hand with it opening Friday, November 20, the weekend before No Time to Die. But Bond 25 arrives in the U.S. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, and we’re talking about the first James Bond movie in five years, and the end of an era.