Daniel Craig Drops F-Bombs While Explaining Decision To Quit Playing James Bond

Following the release of Spectre, Daniel Craig quite famously said he'd rather slash his wrists than play James Bond again. At that point the idea of him ever playing the role again seemed impossible. The question of if Craig would return, and if not, who would take over, became a major topic in pop culture. And while he eventually decided to reprise the role one more time, it seems clear that the time to leave is now, as Craig doesn't sound like he was quite in the same head space to play the super spy this time around. As Craig says, his life has changed and he just sees that other things are more important.