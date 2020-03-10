Yes, Netflix’s Spenser Confidential Has An Ending That Sets Up For A Sequel

Good News: Mark Wahlberg And More Should Be Back If Spenser Confidential 2 Is Greenlighted

Mark Wahlberg plays Spenser in Spenser Confidential, so if a sequel were to be greenlighted by Netflix he would definitely be the key ingredient to bring back. However, the movie does a good job of giving major character moments to Hawk, Henry and even Cissy. All of them are alive and kicking at the end of the movie. Even Post Malone's character technically doesn't die during the film's runtime and bad guy Discoll is arrested and sent to jail, so the movie leaves a lot of people who could theoretically play a role or pop up for a cameo if a sequel were to happen and they had some germane info related to the case, of course.