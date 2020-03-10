Two Classic Movies That Were Key To Anya Taylor-Joy In The Making Of Emma

In the making of an adaptation (especially with a story or characters that have been adapted before), a lot of performers will try to put a bit of distance between themselves and the source material – the idea being that they don’t want to be so overly attached to a take that they end up being limited in their own spin on things. When this happens, it can ultimately be fascinating to learn what an actor used as reference instead… and Anya Taylor-Joy’s experience making Autumn de Wilde’s Emma is an excellent example.