5 DC Villains That Could Easily Defeat Spider-Man

The Joker may be one crazy son of a gun, but he has made a living out of being able to use his own madness to his advantage, channeling it into his own criminal plans by preying on the greatest fears and psychological weaknesses of his targets. The harsher the Gotham villain would taunt Spider-Man (be it a cruel reminder of Uncle Ben’s murder, Gwen Stacy’s death, or a threat on Mary Jane’s life), the less “friendly” he would get, but the more aggressive he gets, the more the Joker enjoys it because he knows that his goal has been met. Not to mention, he has a knack for whipping up some nasty chemicals and could easily get ahold of one Spidey’s worst weaknesses, Ethyl chloride, as the ultimate punchline to his joke at the webslinger’s expense.