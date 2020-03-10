Chris Evans Reached Out To Fellow Marvel Star Kumail Nanjiani About The Shirtless Photo

Kumail Nanjiani recently appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, as well as fellow guest Rob McElhenney, to discuss working out and specifically, men’s bodies. During the conversation (which you can listen to here), the group talked about how caring about your body that much makes you feel awkward and uncomfortable, especially around other men who aren’t that interested. They said it’s important to find other people who can connect with you on that level to keep you going, which is when Nanjiani talked about how much he appreciated getting a shoutout from Chris Evans (and also The Rock). Here’s a portion of the quote below…